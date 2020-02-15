19-year-old dead after being shot at an Andrews County party

A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot at a party Saturday morning in Andrews County.

3 near-by neighbors tell CBS7 News Usbaldo Antonio Nunez was shot in a drive-by shooting while at a party early in the morning.

According to Andrews Sheriff's Office, Nunez was shot here at the 2300 Block of SE 700 in the County.

Officers responded to Permian Regional Hospital at around 3:50 A.M. but soon after officers arrived, Nunez was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One neighbor whose RV was shot during the shooting tells CBS7 News he was woken up by 3 loud gunshots then screaming.

He said this is something he never imagined happening so close.

The Andrews Sheriff's Office, Andrews Police Department, and Texas Rangers are still investigating this shooting.

CBS7 News will, of course, report any new information we receive regarding this case.