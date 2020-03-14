19-year-old arrested for overnight murder in Odessa

Odessa Police arrested a 19-year-old for killing another man just after midnight in Southwest Odessa.

Investigators say Seth Orian Mata shot a 47-year-old man multiple times in the upper body. He was dead when police arrived.

It happened in the 800 block of North Lauderdale.

Detectives say Mata took off after the shooting, bu eventually turned himself in.

He was transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The victim's body has been transported to Tarrant County for an autopsy.