Odessa Police say 18-year-old Jesse Tryon Jr. was shot and killed at the Parkway Inn Saturday night.

Savion Cottrell, who is also 18, was shot as well and is in critical condition this afternoon.

Police responded to the motel off of Business 20 around 7:45 p.m. Saturday after getting a call about two gunshot victims. Investigators say the teens were arguing with a third man, who shot the two.

No one has been arrested.