18-wheeler driver charged following deadly March crash in Odessa

A truck driver has been arrested in connection to a crash in Odessa that left one person dead and sent another person to the hospital.

Ranjit Singh, 42, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their investigation into the March 19 crash revealed that the 18-wheeler driver who failed to control their speed, identified as Singh, had been driving for over 16 hours without proper rest, which is a violation of the Federal Hours of Service Regulation.

A warrant was then issued to Singh's arrest. Police say that Singh was arrested in California by the U.S. Marshals Service.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in Thursday's crash.

The victim has been identified as Amber Sahagun, 39, of Decatur, Texas.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to a crash along I-20 at Grant just after 4 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Dodge Truck, a Jaguar and an 18-wheeler.

The passenger of the Jaguar, identified as Sahagun, died at the scene. The driver of the Jaguar was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the Dodge was stopped in the westbound lanes of the interstate due to construction. The Jaguar was behind the Dodge.

According to OPD, the driver of the 18-wheeler failed to control their speed and crashed into the back of the Jaguar causing it to crash into the back of the Dodge.