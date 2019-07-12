17-year-old sentenced to 35 years in prison for Midland murder

A teenager has been sentenced to prison for a 2018 murder.

According to the Midland County District Attorney's Office, 17-year-old Creed Jones was on trial for the deadly shooting of Jordon Baker.

The jury listened to evidence on Monday and Tuesday and found Jones guilty of murder on Wednesday. He was then sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder, tampering with a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The DA's office shared details on the trial on Friday.

According to a release, evidence shown during the trial that showed the victim and Jones had been in an argument. That's when Jones' mother allegedly handed him a gun and told him to shoot Baker because she "didn't raise him to be a p****". Jones was also reportedly egged on by his mother's boyfriend.

Jones then shot Baker in the gut. While Baker was bleeding out on the floor authorities say that the boyfriend of Jones mother took photos.

After Baker died from the wound the mother's boyfriend and Jones wiped down his body with towels and put the towels in a bathtub. Baker's body was then dragged to a bedroom and covered with a bag.

The DA's office says that Jones' mother and her boyfriend then went to sleep and that Jones stayed at the home for the next seven hours.

He was reportedly later found overdosing at a friend's house.

Police were not notified about the shooting until the following day and Baker's body was found. Jones then confessed to the shooting.

The DA's office states that Jones said during the trial that he shot Baker because he was afraid of his mother's boyfriend. He also said that he was high on meth that his mother had given him, and that she had been giving him meth since he was 15.

The mother and her boyfriend are awaiting trial. They both face charges of murder, tampering with a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorneys Lacey Holloman and Jennifer Lively. Jones was represented by Midland attorney Mark Dettman. The trial was held in the 238th District Court and presided over by Judge Elizabeth Leonard.