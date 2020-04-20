17 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Midland, 14 at Midland Medical Lodge

The City of Midland announced 17 new coronavirus cases on Monday night. 12 of the cases are from the Midland Medical Lodge.

This brings the city's total count up to 64.

The following comes from the City of Midland:

The 48th confirmed case is a male child (0-9) who was tested by a private provider. The male is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 49th confirmed case is a male in his 20s who was tested by Midland Health at Midland Medical Lodge. The male is a staff member at Midland Medical Lodge and his last day at work was April 18, 2020. The male is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 50th confirmed case is a female child (0-9) who was tested by Midland Health. The female is self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The 51st confirmed case is an adolescent female (10-19) who was tested by Midland Health. The female is currently self-isolating at home. The source of exposure is contact to known case.

The following confirmed cases, case numbers 52-64, are all residents at Midland Medical Lodge. They were all tested by Midland Health at the Midland Medical Lodge. The following cases are currently self-isolating in the isolation wing at Midland Medical Lodge.

The 52nd confirmed case is a male in his 80s. The source of his exposure is contact to known case.

The 53rd confirmed case is a male in his 80s. The source of his exposure is contact to known case.

The 54th confirmed case is a male in his 60s. The source of his exposure is contact to known case.

The 55th confirmed case is a female in her 70s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 56th confirmed case is a male in his 70s. The source of his exposure is contact to known case.

The 57th confirmed case is a female in her 50s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 58th confirmed case is a female in her 40s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 59th confirmed case is a female in her 70s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 60th confirmed case is a female in her 50s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 61st confirmed case is a female in her 80s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 62nd confirmed case is a female in her 70s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 63rd confirmed case is a female in her 80s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

The 64th confirmed case is a female in her 80s. The source of her exposure is contact to known case.

Of the testing facilitated by Midland Health at Midland Medical Lodge on April 17, 2020, 19 tests were negative.