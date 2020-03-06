16 migrants from Guatemala and Mexico apprehended in Brewster County

More than a dozen migrants were apprehended by the Brewster County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, their deputies and Border Patrol agents began tracking a group of migrants through the mountains of central Brewster County early Thursday morning.

After several hours of tracking the deputies and agents found a total of 16 migrants of Guatemala and Mexico.

The migrants will now be processed for prosecution and deportation by the U.S. Border Patrol.