New 12,000 square foot entertainment and restaurant space coming to Midland

KPG Hospitality, operator of Austin-based Kung Fu Saloon, is pleased to announce the company’s newest interactive food, beverage and entertainment destination: “Fair to Midland.” The restaurant and entertainment venue is inspired by the spirit of West Texas county fairs. The 12,000 square foot indoor/outdoor venue will break ground in summer 2019, with an anticipated opening in the summer of 2020.

Fair to Midland will be located at 1115 Tradewinds Boulevard in Midland and will feature an 8,000 square foot patio with lawn and carnival games like skee-ball, ping pong and cornhole, in addition to custom adult-sized playground equipment including a slide and seesaw.

KPG management designed the venue as a fun and casual environment for Midlanders. The developers have made a conscious effort to source materials and workforce for the project from the Midland area as well.

“We’re Texas guys, our hearts are in Texas, and this project ties deeply into the roots of West Texas” said Campbell Foster, managing partner. “We saw an opportunity to create a genuine and entertaining space for Midland residents, and we’re eager to offer the unique experience that Midland deserves.”

Building on experience gained from operating Kung Fu Saloon, Chris Horne, KPG Managing Partner, anticipates the space will become a gathering place for Midlanders and visitors alike.

“We will create a family-friendly environment that’s inviting to all, whether you’re in flip flops or cowboy boots,” said Horne. “In time, we’ll host community events, live music and more. This will be a place for everyone to enjoy, an entertainment destination.”

Fair to Midland’s menu will put a spin on state fair classics and include some Texas staples. Executive chef Blake Keely says the fair-inspired menu is a unique aspect of the venue.

“The menu is something fun and different – there’s nowhere else you can get fair food on a regular basis. I think people are going to love classics like the deep-fried cheesecake, or our twists on favorites like the cheeseburger egg roll and the donut burger,” Keely said. In addition to fair favorites, the menu will have healthy options like seared tuna and grilled chicken salads.

The space will house two bars, one spanning both indoors and the patio, and one dedicated to the outdoor area. Patrons will be able choose from and 24 draft beers, a full bar and curated wine selections

