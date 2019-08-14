12-year-old Ohio boy uncovers woolly mammoth tooth during family trip

A 12-year-old boy has a story for the “ice” ages after a recent trip to a resort in Holmes County.

An innkeeper’s young relative, Jackson Hepner, made the fascinating fossil find in July during a family photo shoot along a creek on the grounds at Millersburg’s The Inn at Honey Run.

Hepner knew that the “strange-looking solid object covered in ridges” was something special.

Scholars and professors from Ohio State University’s Orton Geological Museum, Ashland University’s Geology Department, and College of Wooster’s Program of Archeology examined the object and determined that it was actually the upper third molar tooth of a woolly mammoth.

Hepner illustrated a map of the excavation site and wrote a note about the discovery, saying he expects the fossil to be returned.

“I would like to have my tooth back in my hands as soon as possible. I want to show my friends," Hepner wrote.

The last known group of woolly mammoths went extinct approximately 4,000 years ago, experts predict.

