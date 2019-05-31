11 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, 6 taken to hospital including police officer

A shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center left 11 people dead and 6 injured, according to MPO Tonya Pierce. The shooting suspect is also dead, but is not one of the 11.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

Police said they have no information on the condition of the injured victims. One of the injured was a Virginia Beach Police officer who was saved by his vest.

Dale Gauding of Sentara confirmed that five patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one patient was flown from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

At this time police believe there was only one shooter, a longtime current employee of the city. Police say the suspect opened fire on multiple floors.

The Norfolk FBI is assisting Virginia Beach Police with its investigation.

The courthouse was on lockdown while police responded. Police ask that residents avoid the municipal center area.

Families with loved ones working in the municipal buildings are being asked to go to Princess Anne Middle School.

In a press conference, Police Chief Jim Cervera commended first responders for their actions. "When this violent act occurred, police and fire-rescue responded and did the professional thing that they do, because that's what they do," he said.

Cervera also said that citizens can "rest easy" tonight after the suspect was taken down.

"This day will not define Virginia Beach, our response will define Virginia Beach," Councilman Aaron Rouse said. "We will come together, we will show the strength of our city."

Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he and his team are monitoring the situation, and asked that people stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.

Northam also said that he is en route to Virginia Beach, and that the shooting marks a tragic day for Virginia Beach and the entire Commonwealth.