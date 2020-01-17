11 U.S. service members injured in last week’s Iran missile attack, military official says

Several U.S. service members were injured during last week’s Iranian missile attack on al-Asad air base in Iraq despite the Pentagon initially saying that no casualties had taken place.

The wreckage left at Asad Air Base in Iraq is shown, after Iranian missiles struck last week. (Source: CNN)

The U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria shared that detail Thursday in a statement.

They said American troops were treated for concussions, and some are still being assessed.

They did not give an exact number, but a U.S. military official said 11 service members were hurt.

On Jan. 8, the Iranians launched 16 missiles at two bases in retaliation for the U.S. airstrikes that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s supreme leader lashed out at Western countries as he led Friday prayers in Tehran for the first time in eight years.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed “American clowns” who he said pretend to support the Iranian nation but would stick their “poisoned dagger” into its back.

He insisted Iran would not bow to U.S. pressure after months of crushing sanctions and a series of recent crises, from the killing of a top Iranian general to the accidental shootdown of a passenger plane.

Khamenei said the mass funerals for the general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike show that the Iranian people support the Islamic Republic despite its trials.

