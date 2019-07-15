100 marijuana possession cases in Ector County are put on hold after hemp legislation adds new obstacles

A law passed by the state legislature this year is making it extremely difficult to prosecute people caught with small amounts of weed.

The new law legalized hemp and hemp products, like CBD oil.

Now, it's hard for law enforcement to tell the difference between that and marijuana and it's very expensive to find out for sure.

The key difference between hemp and marijuana is that marijuana has more than 0.3% percent of the chemical THC, that's what makes you high.

And for prosecutors to figure out of it does is a long, drawn-out process.

“Testing is not available in Texas right now,” Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said. “We don’t anticipate it being ready for another eight to twelve months so therefore we’re kind of in a holding pattern as far as marijuana cases.”

Bland said any weed confiscated as evidence would have to be sent to a lab in Pennsylvania and tested for $600.

That high cost is why County Attorney Dusty Gallivan said his office isn’t moving forward with any of its roughly 100 low level marijuana possession cases.

Gallivan declined to speak on camera or be recorded for a phone interview, but he did say he’s waiting on direction from the department of public safety to find a solution.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports four Texas district attorneys signed a letter saying they won’t accept any low-level marijuana cases if they don’t have test results.

Other counties decided to dismiss hundreds of cases altogether because the alleged drugs hadn’t been tested.

Gallivan said lawmakers didn't think the hemp law through and it's causing a headache for Ector County since low-level marijuana possession cases will likely be backed up for months while the state works to get a testing facility.

In the meantime, Gallivan told me no one is being jailed indefinitely due to the stalled prosecutions.

He said anyone arrested for having a small amount of weed is being released on a personal recognizance bond.

