10 Chinese citizens found during traffic stop in Marfa

Deputies in Brewster and Presidio County took 11 people into custody following a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

(Photo: Brewster County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, a Chevrolet Silverado truck was first pulled over in Marfa.

Presidio County deputies found 10 Chinese citizens who were in the country illegally. The driver then drove east into Brewster County where they were stopped by a Brewster County deputy.

All 11 people have been referred to Homeland Security Investigations to be prosecuted and deported.