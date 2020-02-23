1 shot, 6 others hit by ricochet when gun goes off at Houston flea market

The suspect in a shooting at a Houston flea market that left at least seven people injured has been arrested but claims the incident was an accident.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg Sunday night at the Sabadomingo flea market in Houston. The facility was being used as a dance hall at the time and was filled with families and small children.

The bullet is believed to have ricocheted, leaving six others struck by its debris. All the victims went to the emergency room as a precaution.

“This could have been a lot worse,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “It’s a miracle no one else was seriously hurt, especially the children.”

Gonzalez says weapons are prohibited inside the dance hall, as it is typically a family-friendly event.

The man who had the gun was detained. Gonzalez says he had been drinking. The suspect told deputies he had the weapon in his pocket before it slipped, causing it to misfire.

Deputies say the statement does not appear to line up with the evidence. Witnesses also disagree with the statement, saying the gun was in the suspect’s hand.

Gonzalez says the suspect will be charged, but at this time, it’s unclear what those charges could be. The investigation is ongoing.

