Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center clearing calendar of all performances through mid-May

UTPB has announced that the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is clearing its calendar of all performances through mid-May.

Tonight's performance of Live on Stage Presents Sons of Serendip will still go on as scheduled.

The following press release comes from UTPB:

In light of COVID-19 it has become increasingly important to act quickly to prioritize the health and wellness of the community. The University has made the proactive decision to cancel all large events consistent with the recommendation of health experts. Because of that, ASM Global management at the University-owned Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will clear the calendar of all performances through mid-May.

“The decision to postpone upcoming events at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center was not taken lightly, the health and safety of our patrons, performers and staff is important to us” said Stephanie Rivas, Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center General Manager. “We are hopeful that we can work with promoters and agents to find future dates for all of the events that are affected.”

Below is detailed information on what this means for ticket holders for upcoming performances:

1. Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets until new dates have been announced. Once a new date is announced, ticket holders will receive an email with information and possible refund opportunities.

2. The Wagner Noël is actively working with promoters and agents to find new dates for all of the events that are affected.

3. For specific questions regarding COVID-19 and upcoming performances email info@wagnernoel.com.

For a full list of events that will be postponed please visit: www.wagnernoel.com.