Home slides off sandy bluff along Lake Michigan

A home on Lake Michigan is a total loss after it crashed off the top of a bluff on New Year’s Eve.

A family home on Lake Michigan is a total loss after it slid down a bluff on New Year's Eve. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

Aggressive erosion along the lake caused the collapse.

Despite the owner's best efforts to combat the rising waters and aggressive erosion, Mother Nature won the day.

“I got a message that I never expected to get because we’d been working so hard, and it looked like it was going to work out, and he said, ‘She went over,’” homeowner Tish Gancer said.

She said the beloved cottage had been in her family for generations, dating back to the 1930s.

"I have lots of friends and I am, we have lots of people love it enjoy it And it's been a beautiful wonderful blessing to all of us."

The landscape has changed dramatically since she was a little girl, Gancer said.

"Oh my gosh, you could not see the sunset or the lake from the cottage. There was woods there," she said.

She shared a photo from 2012, showing just how much has changed - and disappeared - since then.

Although Gancer doesn't live at the cottage full time, lately, they'd been working around the clock to protect their home from falling in. They're grateful no one was around or hurt when it did.

"I kept thinking it was going to work ... but ... it really sped up there in the last couple weeks," she said.

Muskegon County officials said they’d been monitoring the home and said the homeowner was in the process of preventing this kind of damage by installing a rock wall.

Sadly, they were mid-project when it all came crashing in.

Gancer knows it's all the responsibility is on her, the state saying there's little to nothing they can do to help, and she accepts that.

Her only message to others living along the lakeshore is to act quickly before it’s too late.

Erosion is a threat to many properties around Lake Michigan.

Two homes were demolished last year before they fell into the water. Another was moved away from the lake.

