OPD: Man arrested and charged in connection with shooting at Parkway Inn

The Odessa Police Department has arrested Johnathen Payen Sánchez for a murder that happened last month in southeastern Odessa.

On January 25th, around 7:45 p.m., Odessa Police responded to the motel off of Business 20 after getting a call about two gunshot victims.

According to the Odessa Police Department, both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead and the second victim remained in critical condition at that moment.

Sanchez was arrested last weekend in Lubbock by the United States Marshals Service and the Lubbock Police Department.

More arrests are anticipated and the investigation continues.