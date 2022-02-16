REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to TxDOT, there will be several 15- minute closures on Thursday about 8 miles east of the 1-20 split in Reeves County.

Bridgework at KC Draw will require multiple short-term closures. Slowdowns will begin at FM 2903 to give traffic gaps for work to be done. Off-duty officers will be there to help.

Traffic will be stopped and a short burst of work will be done on a bridge beam. Traffic will start again for a short time, then be stopped again for the next bridge beam to be worked on. This needs to be repeated for about 8 beams on two bridges.

