ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at the Odessa American, a Fort Bend county jury has awarded a Houston oilfield company two million in damages and more than five million in attorney fees from a group of Odessans.

Odessa businessman, Toby Eoff is one of 13 defendants named in the case.

The plaintiffs claimed Eoff and others conspired to steal trade secrets and employees from Odessa pumps, owned by DistributionNOW, in order to benefit another company, Permian pump, and Valve.

The O-A reports that Eoff’s attorneys say Eoff did not help anyone or know of anyone trying to steal trade secrets from Distribution NOW.

The documents also show the jury awarded DistributionNOW $225,000 for the retention bonuses they paid out, $117,311 for lost productivity, and $1.4 million for lost profits.

The O-A continued to say, they awarded nothing for restricted stock awards, compensation increases the company said it provided to keep employees onboard, and for the defendants’ “unjust enrichment.”

The jury said Kenworthy and Permian Pump and Valve should be responsible for 80% of those amounts and Young and Madison should pay 5% each. Coe, they said, should have to pay 2% of the balance and Eoff and seven other defendants should have to pay 1% each.