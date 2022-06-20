ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -At 5:42 A.M. Monday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire-Rescue responded to the 6100 block of W. Murphy St in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

A black 1997 Ford F-Series driven by Sergio Tavarez, 33, was traveling eastbound on W. Murphy St. A white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by David Trevizo Nevarez, 42, was driving westbound on W. Murphy St. The vehicles collided head-on.

Tavarez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

