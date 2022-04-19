ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The inaugural Downtown Art Tour, a partnership between Downtown Odessa, Inc. and Odessa Arts, takes place this Friday, April 22.

Community members are invited to buy a ticket to go on a seven-stop walking tour of downtown, beginning at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. At each stop, participants will experience a different artistic demonstration ranging from music to live theater to screen printing.

In addition to the artistic demonstrations, participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, 2 alcoholic beverages (with non-alcoholic alternatives available), a mini funnel cake from Cliff’s Food Wagon, a Spanish chicken empanada (vegetarian alternative available) from Tasty Bones Rollin’ Kitchen, and a swag bag full of goodies.

Tours begin at 6 p.m. with a group leaving every 20 minutes. Advance registration is highly recommended as tickets are limited and likely to sell out.

More information can be found at www.downtownodessatx.com/arttour

