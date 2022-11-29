MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Three weeks ago after new members were elected the MISD School Board of Trustees narrowed the 18 possible candidates down to just 5.

Those 5 candidates experience ranges anywhere from a current superintendent to those who have experience in higher level education.

The Board of Trustee President Bryan Murry told CBS7 what they are looking for in the candidates.

“We want a good leader, someone that will be good with our staff that will be able to lead people in a positive way but show compassion for someone,” Murry said. “Someone that understands the classroom and will be able to work that way. We need a good academic person and just a overall strong leader.”

Some of the questions that were asked were about their leadership, where they made a mistake and how do you get better, about their district and how it compares to midland and what they know about midland?