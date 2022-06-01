MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -In a typical week, the Midland Animal Shelter sees anywhere from 20 to 30 animals dropped off, last week that number increased dramatically in just 48 hours.

Over two days last week, the Midland Animal Shelter took in over 50 animals.

When the shelter opened last October, they were prepared to accept more animals than in years past. but they were not expecting to see such an influx of animals looking for a forever home over 48 hours.

“Well, last week was bad, last week was horrible. It was just very heartbreaking.” President of the Massive Rescue, Tracey Gearhart said. “The problem is people keep bringing their animals. people keep bringing strays in rather than hold onto them for a few days and try to find the owner on their own.”

When there’s an increase of animals coming in and not enough homes to adopt them shelters must make tough choices.

“When adoptions are slow like they seem to be this time of year. There’s just literally nowhere for these animals to go. when that happens for this shelter, hard decisions must be made.” Gearhart said.

If you find a stray dog, try to see if it’s anyone’s dog by checking if it is microchipped at a local PetSmart or animal shelter, you can also post on social media to find the pet’s actual owner.

The shelter can use all the help they can get to make sure the proper steps are taken before animals are droppe

