MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The Hogg Ranch 6th Annual Christmas party and Kidszone fundraiser took place Saturday in monahans.

A $30,000 check donation was given on behalf of West Texas BBQ Bash.

A total of $480,000 has been raised through sponsorship and donations. Construction of a new Kidzone building is currently in the works.

“I just want to give so much credit to dusty colston and what she’s been able to do to put this together to help the community. I really want to put a big thank you out there for supporting the big bbq bash and really helping the community out.”said George Bunker, BBQ Bash Chairman.

Hogg Ranch would like to thank everyone for their donations and sponsorships to help build this new Kidszone for the kids of Ward County.