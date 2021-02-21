AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - in response to the state’s desperate need to fix pipeline issues caused by this week’s winter storm, governor Greg Abbott waived certain regulations today for some registered and qualified plumber apprentices.

These waivers allow a plumber’s apprentice, who has met all other qualifications, to temporarily perform plumbing repairs without ‘direct’ supervision by a licensed plumber so long as the qualified plumber apprentice works under the general supervision of a responsible master plumber.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.