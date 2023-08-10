ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Flyway barbershop supply opened its doors five months ago in Odessa.

The two owners want to start a new trend in the barbershop industry.

Both owners want to bring a new atmosphere in the barber industry, and they want to encourage young barbers to continue to pursue their dreams in running their own business.

Fostering safe and positive spaces is the theme in their barbershop.

The two barbers started their own program called safe barbers cultivating a profanity free atmosphere that encourages barbers to be good role models for young visitors.

“But when kids are there. I would want my kid to look up at somebody that they are going to see all the time that is going to be a recurring client. I want to have a positive role model for my child, and I would like for him to learn when he is there.” said Flyway Barbershop owner Tyler Offield.

Both barbers know the importance of being good role models since they both have kids and understand the lasting impact of role models on the younger generation.

“We want to set an example to let the kids know that everything is possible that they put their minds into and stay positive and work towards it. be dedicated and be consistent. that’s what we want to teach the kids but not only just the kids but also to adults and to whoever needs guidance.” said Wes Anderson.

They want to encourage young barbers to stay focused on their goals.

“If it is your passion then don’t give up. If you are doing it for the money, you are going to burn out. The money is not going to be there in the beginning. So, you need to have the passion to sit in the shop and learn and sit there and make no money that day. It’s just consistency.” said Tyler Offield.

Tyler and Wes are happy to be doing what they love and be positive role models for young barbers pursuing their dream.

Tyler also shared that his goal with a good barber is to bring different things and to have events in Odessa.