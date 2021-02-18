ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - The Sunday House Restaurant in Alpine has been destroyed by a fire, according to an official with the Brewster County Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency Management Coordinator Stephanie Elmore said the vacant building caught fire after 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Firefighters were still working to put out the flames around 9 p.m.

Elmore said the Alpine Police Department and Brewster County Sheriff’s Office are also on-scene assisting firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

