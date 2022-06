MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A man has died in a crash Wednesday night in Martin County.

The crash happened on FM 1208 at the 312 mile marker.

Andrew Hendriex was traveling on his motorcycle northbound on FM 1208 and went into a curve in the road and lost control. He then came off of the motorcycle and struck a poll.

Hendriex was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.