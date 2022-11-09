ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County Utility District Proposition A, which would include all of section 34 and all of section 35 (less 34.7 Acres within 1,000 feet of Interstate 20), block 43, T-2-S T&P RY. Co. Survey, Ector County to assume payment of the operations and maintenance tax that is in effect for lands in the district, was voted against.

676 voted against.

601 voted for.

Ector County Utility District Proposition B, which would include those lands not already in the district sections 13, 14, 15, And 17, Block 43, T-2-S, Texas & Pacific Railway Co. survey, Ector County, Texas to assume the operations and maintenance tax that is in effect for lands in the district, was voted against.

675 voted against.

601 voted for.

Two seats on the ECUD Board of Directors were on the ballot.

Troy Walker was re-elected with 975 votes.

Sheila Black beat incumbent Will Kappauf for the second seat with 649 votes to 515.

