ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A body was found by Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The remains were found in an oilfield south of Highway 302 and 181.
They are believed to be that of a white man 25-35 years old.
While the cause of death has not been determined, the body has been sent for autopsy.
ECSO is investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-4050.
This story will be updated with details as they emerge.
