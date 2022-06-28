ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A body was found by Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies at around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The remains were found in an oilfield south of Highway 302 and 181.

They are believed to be that of a white man 25-35 years old.

While the cause of death has not been determined, the body has been sent for autopsy.

ECSO is investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-4050.

This story will be updated with details as they emerge.

