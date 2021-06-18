ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The debate has raged for ages: comfort or style? It’s something we all have to think about when purchasing apparel.

Perhaps nowhere is that debate louder than when it comes to Crocs.

“I wear them because it makes my girlfriend happy,” Devin Acosta said.

Devin was at Academy Sports & Outdoors in Odessa on Thursday to trade in a pair of Crocs his girlfriend got him for a larger pair. The pair she bought him was too small.

And while he will wear them in the name of love, he won’t pretend they’re cool.

“Overrated,” he said, smiling. “They’re overrated shoes.”

His mother, Amy Acosta, is blunter.

“I think they’re ugly,” she said.

Founded in 2002, popular in the early 2010s, the clog with little holes is experiencing a big revival.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber and Post Malone have been wearing them.

An Instagram post by Nicki Minaj caused sales of pink Crocs to soar 7,000%, causing the Crocs website to crash.

A Lightning McQueen Croc, design after Disney-Pixar’s “Cars,” sold out in under an hour.

In late April, Crocs announced a quarterly sales increase of 64%. Its stock price has risen from $61 in January to $108 at the closing bell on Thursday.

The mania has extended to West Texas.

“It used to be just a little section back over in this area behind me, and now it’s a phenomenon,” said Academy Softlines Manager Brandon Thomas. “Even the people who don’t like Crocs eventually come back and end up buying some.”

So, maybe Amy will eventually come around?

“No, they’re ugly plastic shoes,” she said.

Or, maybe not.

