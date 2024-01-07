Midland airport bounces back, surpasses pre-COVID numbers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland International Air and Space Port is back to setting personal records after COVID strain.

Fiscal year 2023 numbers show that bounce back. Those growing numbers help with a number of things, like grant money, competitive flight prices and more.

“Gone are the days where you can arrive 30 minutes before your flight takes off and get on board,” said Justine Ruff, director of airports.

The Midland airport saw 661,842 enplanements during fiscal year 2022-23. That’s up by 9% from 2021-22. Airport data tracks enplanements with enplanements.

“Enplanements are people physically getting on a plane here and leaving,” Ruff said.

The airport doesn’t track if passengers return.

Enplanements have increased nearly every year over the last 10 years, with years involving COVID-19 travel restrictions as an exception. Passengers have increased about 32% over that time.

“We’re back up above pre-pandemic levels. So that’s a big part right there. The big hit we saw to travel and the travel industry over the years, we’ve bounced back from that and actually surpassed that,” said James Beauchamp, president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance.

Ruff and Beauchamp credit business travelers for much of the increase. Though December numbers aren’t in, Ruff says the airport is already topping last year’s end of year total.

“Right now we’re trending, because numbers are in for September and November, but not December yet. We’re about 7% over last year, so we’re already beating our record from last year,” Ruff said.

More passengers benefits both the airport and future flyers.

Beauchamp says MAF passengers pay hundreds of dollars more for tickets compared to other comparable airports. The Midland airport has experienced high demand with few options, plus a majority of flyers buy tickets just days before flying, he said.

“All of that together has created a very inflated price. And that’s not good for the travelling public,” Beauchamp said. “So, as we bring in additional flights. As we bring in additional air carriers. The hope is that’s going to create a competitive input into the market and that’s going to help us see some relief in those fares.”

Official numbers for December will not be available until later this month. In the future, airport officials may consider expanding parking, as Ruff said they don’t foresee a slowdown.

