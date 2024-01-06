Randall boys hand Canyon first district loss since 2020

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It was a big night for Raiders basketball. First, the Lady Raiders snapped the Lady Eagles 48-game district winning streak. Then, it was the boys turn.

It was an intense atmosphere, as it’s the first time the two teams have faced off since Randall took down Canyon in the regional finals to advance to the state tournament last year.

Randall took down Canyon 58-40, handing the Eagles their first loss in district play since 2020.

KJ Thomas led the way for the Raiders with 12 points on the night while Tayesen Combs finished right behind him with 11. For Canyon, Kelson Jones posted a game-high 18 points while Gage Lunsford posted 17, combining for 35 of the team’s 40 points on the night.

With the win, Randall improves to 3-0 in district action. Next up for the Raiders is a matchup with Hereford while Canyon battles Pampa. Both games come on the road next Tuesday.

