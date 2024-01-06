Lady Sandies 37-0 game-opening run propels Amarillo High past Caprock in district opener

Taytum Bell during the Lady Sandies win over Caprock.
Taytum Bell during the Lady Sandies win over Caprock.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies took down the Caprock Lady Longhorns on Friday night 80-13.

It was a dominant showing for the Lady Sandies, jumping out to a 37-0 lead in the first half and taking a 43-2 lead into halftime.

It was Jada Graves doing most of the work early for the Lady Sandies, scoring 14 first quarter points in route to a game-high 23 points. Taytum Bell also shined on the heels of her commitment to West Texas A&M with 16 points.

With the win, the Lady Sandies get set to play Palo Duro next Tuesday as district action continues. Meanwhile, Caprock will hit the road to face Tascosa.

