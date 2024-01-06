Fort Stockton residents speak out against demolition of Adobe homes

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -Multiple residents in Fort Stockton are saying that the city is demolishing their homes because they’re made out of adobe.

They claim that the city has told them that they want to beautify Fort Stockton, but some of the homes that have been demolished, have been there for years.

Some of those are abandoned, but some have a meaning to the people that live in Fort Stockton.

Adobe homes are made out of sand, clay, and straw that is then mixed with water and left to dry in the sun.

A majority of the homes and buildings in Fort Stockton are made out of it.

Abel Quintela said he’s heard of at least 10 peoples homes get demolished by the city, and that the residents are not only left without a home, but also with a bill to pay for the demolition.

“You have the right and the city has the right to give you monetary money to destroy your property. Or instill in giving you (to) put a property on your home if they’re going to beautify the city like they say.” said Abel Quintela, a concerned Fort Stockton Resident.

Quintela said that the bills that are left for the residents to pay can be up to $3,000.

Some of the homes are abandoned, he said these homes mean a lot to the people of Fort Stockton.

However, for some Fort Stockton residents, it’s a little too late.

Greg Rivera has been living in Fort Stockton for a big part of his life.

The only thing his dad left behind before he passed away, was the deed to his home that was also made out of adobe.

For the last couple of years, Rivera was fixing it up, but unfortunately for him just a couple of months ago, that house was demolished.

Gregory Rivera was in prison for 20 years. Once he got out, he decided to make a change in his life and do good.

“I try to be a better man. That’s the issue man sometimes, as a man, I don’t know why. But there’s a reason for it.” said an emotional Gregory Rivera.

Rivera suffered a stroke while he was in jail and has had health issues since.

He was in the hospital for months, and while he was in the hospital, that’s when there was a letter left on his door.

To let him know that they planned to demolish his home. When rivera got back, home, his house was gone.

“My mind was running a thousand miles an hour and I was like nah. So I just locked the house and the guy says, oh you’re staying there? I said yea because that’s what I got. I used to stay there, but now you’re going to knock it down.” said Rivera.

All that’s left are some stones and a gate from the home that Rivera planned to fix for the coming years.

CBS7 has reached out to the city and are still waiting on a response.

