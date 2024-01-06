Dane’ja Agu-White and Wiley Killham lead West Plains past Hereford in district matchups

Dane'ja Agu-White after knocking down a bucket in win over Hereford.
Dane'ja Agu-White after knocking down a bucket in win over Hereford.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains boys and girls basketball teams came away with a pair of district wins on Friday night over Hereford.

For the Lady Wolves, it was a dominant first quarter defensively as they held Hereford to only four points in route to the 54-35 victory.

Dane’ja Agu-White led the way for the Lady Wolves with a game-high 22 points, finishing as the only player on either side in double figures. London Baker led the way for the Lady Whitefaces with 9 points.

The boys game was a close battle, but the Wolves managed to maintain a single-digit lead over the Whitefaces for most of the contest.

The Wolves came out on top behind 20 points from Wiley Killham and 16 points from Ayden Larra in the 59-51 win.

Next up for both Hereford teams are battles with Randall while the West Plains teams will play Perryton.

