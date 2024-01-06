Active-Duty Army Christopher Rosales returns back home after two years in Kuwait

By Armando Gomez
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Active-duty U.S army Christopher Rosales is back home after a two-year tour in Kuwait.

Christopher was initially supposed to go to Kuwait for only nine months, but he ended up being there much longer.

Now he is finally back home and reunited with his family.

After a long two years, Christopher is excited and glad to be back home to see his family in person.

“It feels good. It feels a bit different after being away for so long, but I am excited about it.” said Christopher Rosales.

The Christian Motorcyclist Association was at the airport, and they honored Christopher’s hard work with a challenge coin and a flag signed by all the members.

“It felt good. I felt like I did some good work out there.” said Rosales.

His family is proud of Christopher’s accomplishments in Kuwait.

He is following in the footsteps of his grandfather who served in the U.S army.

“It means a lot. He is actually following in our grandpa’s footsteps. Our grandpa served in the U.S army as well. We are just proud of him. We are proud of all of his accomplishments. It means a lot.” said Christopher’s sister Andrea Garcia.

Now that he is back, one of his family members is in for a big surprise.

“We are going to surprise my mom. she doesn’t even know that she is in Texas yet. So first we are going to take him to see our mom then we are going to take him to eat because he has been talking about food non-stop.” said Andrea Garcia.

As for his future, Christopher is planning to go to school in Japan to study business.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.

