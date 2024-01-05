Yankees claim outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from Reds

Outfielder Bubba Thompson has been claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Bubba Thompson was claimed by the New York Yankees off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

The 25-year-old hit .170 (9 for 53) with no homers, four RBIs and four stolen bases in 37 games with Texas last year. He batted .258 with six homers, 34 RBIs and 27 steals in 65 games with Triple-A Round Rock and Omaha.

Thompson was claimed off waivers by Kansas City from the Rangers on Aug. 13, two days after he was designated for assignment, then claimed off waivers by the Reds on Oct. 26. He was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Dec. 28 when the Reds needed to open a roster spot for right-hander Buck Farmer.

Selected 26th overall by the Rangers in the 2017 amateur draft, Thompson has a .242 average with one homer, 13 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 92 big league games with Texas during the past two years. He had 61 appearances in left, 15 in right and 11 in center.

