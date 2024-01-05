What goes into preparing for the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is ready to go in Odessa.

Stock shows and rodeos happen all the time, but that does not mean that they are easy to set up.

The animals have to be prepped and the Ector County Coliseum has to be transformed.

The animals and the kids showing off the animals travel from all across the state for this Texas major. Many start presenting the cattle before they are even 10 years old.

So I’m one of the lucky ones– I got to grow up doing it. This is what my folks did with me, they drug my sister and I around wherever we wanted to go to shows, so I got to grow up doing this. My kids are showing here– they’re fifth generation, so literally I’ve been doing it my whole life.

They get an animal as a baby on a farm or ranch and they raise and train the animal to present at shows like the Sandhills show.

Preparations go beyond learning how to present the cattle. In the days leading up to the show, the animals are transported, fed, cleaned, and practiced with.

These are truly year round projects for these exhibitors. Show day– show week– it’s intense but it’s the year-round preparation, the feeding, the grooming that they do that truly makes this a successful project in the end for them.

Past the well-prepped cattle and exhibitors comes the arena where they are presented. 70 truckloads of dirt are used and over 50 speakers and lights are hung.

We started here, loading in sound and lighting on Tuesday, the 2nd, and it took us all day to get the lighting in here.

Bendele is a pioneer for rodeo music and a 22x music director for the national finals rodeo. For him, preparation for this rodeo goes back decades.

Over 20 years ago, he changed the way music is presented at rodeos.

The brass band would be playing music just whenever the gates come open and whenever the roping chute opens up and they play until the cowboy’s hands went in the air or the cowboy got bucked off or the ride was over with and then it’d be silence and you’d just have the announcer and the clown.

Nowadays, you can expect music and sound effects throughout the whole show, not just during the action.

All of the set up for the stock show and rodeo also benefits the kids who are involved. They learn some great life and leadership skills.

Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.