What goes into preparing for the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo?
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo is ready to go in Odessa.
Stock shows and rodeos happen all the time, but that does not mean that they are easy to set up.
The animals have to be prepped and the Ector County Coliseum has to be transformed.
The animals and the kids showing off the animals travel from all across the state for this Texas major. Many start presenting the cattle before they are even 10 years old.
They get an animal as a baby on a farm or ranch and they raise and train the animal to present at shows like the Sandhills show.
Preparations go beyond learning how to present the cattle. In the days leading up to the show, the animals are transported, fed, cleaned, and practiced with.
Past the well-prepped cattle and exhibitors comes the arena where they are presented. 70 truckloads of dirt are used and over 50 speakers and lights are hung.
Bendele is a pioneer for rodeo music and a 22x music director for the national finals rodeo. For him, preparation for this rodeo goes back decades.
Over 20 years ago, he changed the way music is presented at rodeos.
Nowadays, you can expect music and sound effects throughout the whole show, not just during the action.
All of the set up for the stock show and rodeo also benefits the kids who are involved. They learn some great life and leadership skills.
Copyright 2024 KOSA. All rights reserved.