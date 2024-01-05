What does it take to bring a rodeo to Sandhills Shows?

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A big part of the Sandhills is of course the rodeo shows happening.

Some of the best cowboys in the country and maybe even the world, will be in Odessa, but just how much does it take to make these rodeos possible.

To prepare for a rodeo of this size, it can take a year to make sure they have everything put in place.

The first rodeo of the year is in Odessa, Texas. The cowboys and fans are excited to be a part of it.

They don’t sort out the horses until weeks before the show begins.

Bucking horses, bulls, steers, calfs, are all brought and kept by Butler and Son Rodeo Company.

“We’ll feed it everyday, grain it in the morning, give it hay in the afternoon. We’ve got about 90 head horses back there so we got to sort the horses everyday. Get the right ones up ready for the rodeo. Just to make sure everythings ready for the rodeo at night.” said Matt Scott, Pick up man at Butler and Son Rodeo Company.

