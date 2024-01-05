Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees

The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Verizon customers could get $100 thanks to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon was charging customers undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit.

Current and former customers who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to receive up to $100.

Those who are eligible will be notified via email or will receive a letter in the mail. You must file a claim by April 15 in order to receive payment.

Verizon will continue to charge the administration fees. However, the company will be amending its customer agreement to include disclosures about the charges.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Guerra, 22, and Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, were fatally shot in the head before their...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Wreck on HWY 80 and Faudree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Police investigating major crash at HWY 80 and Faudree
Marlon Stewart mug
Odessa Arsonist arrested after setting several fires on New Year’s Day
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
After battling religious persecution from the Chinese Government, now they are in the land of...
Midland-Odessa welcomes Chinese refugees after years of seeking asylum

Latest News

FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, left, stands with his attorney following his...
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey
Healthcare Insurance open enrollment period assistance available in Midland/Odessa