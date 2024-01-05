Tascosa Lady Rebels advance to gold bracket semifinals in WT Freeze tournament

Tascosa coaches look on during win over Borger.
Tascosa coaches look on during win over Borger.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Lady Rebels came away with two 1-0 victories in the WT Freeze tournament to advance to the gold bracket semifinals on Friday.

Rylee Anderson and Maren Peck netted the lone goals in the respective victories, giving the Lady Rebels a total of 16 points. The next closest team in the Lady Rebels group was 12 points behind, the largest margin that any of the tournament semifinalist had over their second placed group teams.

Borger goalkeeper McKynley Belveal also shined in the matchup with Tascosa, nearly shutting out the Lady Rebels before allowing a late goal in the loss.

With the win, Tascosa advances to face Lubbock Coronado in group play on Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s tournament championship game. Tomorrow’s matchup for the Lady Rebels is set for 3:00 p.m. at West Texas A&M.

