CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, January 6th, 2024

Sunny and breezy before the real winds roar...
By Justin Lopez
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, January 6th, 2024: Temperatures take a slight dip and winds begin to pick up a little after a weak front passes through. Winds really begin to blow ahead of a stronger system set to arrive as we enter a new week.

Clear skies continue on Saturday accompanied by breezy west winds. We will wake up to morning lows in the upper 20s and 30s. A weak cold front will shave off a few degrees from high temperatures, with temperatures across the majority of the region reaching into the 50s. Aside from those winds, conditions are looking to be relatively quiet.

Winds really begin to ramp up on Sunday along with slightly warmer temperatures out ahead of a stronger front set to arrive early on Monday. The front will drop temperatures down again, increase cloud coverage, keep those winds gusty, and even bring a chance of a light dusting of snow across the higher elevations.

