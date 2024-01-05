ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, January 5th, 2024: Temperatures are looking to rebound as we head into the weekend, but another system will shake things up again as we begin a new week.

Clearing skies and drier air behind Thursday’s storm system will allow temperatures to cool into the 20s in SE New Mexico and the 30s across the rest of the region. Breezy westerly winds will keep things dry, with highs reaching into 50s for most and into the 60s near the Rio Grande.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures a touch on Saturday, then winds pick up ahead of an even stronger front set to reach the area on Monday.

