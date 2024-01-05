Canyon’s Avery Thomas posts hat trick in win over Plainview

Canyon's Avery Thomas celebrates with her teammates after goal in WT Freeze tournament.
Canyon's Avery Thomas celebrates with her teammates after goal in WT Freeze tournament.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles took down Plainview on Thursday during the WT Freeze tournament in a 4-0 win.

Lady Eagles star Avery Thomas posted a hat trick with three goals in the victory as Canyon dominated in route to the win.

After a draw with Burkburnett in the second game of the day, the two teams finished tied in the group play standings. It will be Burkburnett advancing to the gold bracket semifinals while Canyon settles for the silver bracket.

The Lady Eagles will play Caprock on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the silver bracket semifinals at West Texas A&M.

