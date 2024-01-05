Canyon and Randall set to renew intense rivalry in big night of district action

Canyon's Travis Schulte and Randall's Leslie Broadhurst in their regional semifinal wins.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon and Randall basketball programs take the floor this Friday for district action.

The stage is set for a pair of great matchups. For the girls programs, the two teams currently sit at 9th and 10th in the state in the latest TABC poll.

Both teams have yet to lose a game in district and the Lady Eagles haven’t lost a district game since 2018.

In the boys action, it’s the first time these two teams have met since Randall took down Canyon in last year’s regional finals to advance to the state tournament.

Randall currently sits 3rd in the latest TABC poll while Canyon sits at 16th.

“That’s always a really fun game for fans and the rivalry.” Randall boys head coach Leslie Broadhurst said. “We both respect each other... We’re friends and our kids are friends with their kids, but when it comes time to playing everybody’s really wanting to win. It’s a fun rivalry I think, and it should be an exciting game Friday.”

The game will be broadcast in an audio-only livestream from Canyon on TPSN starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

