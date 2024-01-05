Big Spring fails to warn residents of fire station closure

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Professional Firefighters are warning residents that Fire Station 2 was closed again with no warning or notification from city officials.

“I’m concerned that there isn’t even a sign on the door warning our neighbors,” Chanley Delk, President of the Big Spring Firefighters Association said. “Folks come running up to the door of the fire station all the time needing help. They’re going to see the fire engines inside and assume we’re there, but the fire station is closed.”

The Big Spring Professional Firefighters say Big Spring City Council voted to cut the minimum number of firefighters in July and since then the department has experienced an exodus of 20 firefighters. Big Spring Professional Firefighters estimates an additional 5-8 firefighters leaving in the next 90 days, which they say will create a public safety crisis with nearly half of the fire department positions eliminated and vacant.

President Delk continued, “Every day, your Big Spring Firefighters do all that we can to save lives and deliver public safety, but the closure of station 2 and the ongoing exodus of highly trained and skilled firefighters and paramedics place lives and property needlessly at risk.”

READ MORE: Big Spring FD faces understaffing challenges, safety concern

