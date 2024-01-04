Jeff Davis County Judge releases statement after bomb threat

Jeff Davis County Courthouse in Fort Davis, TX
Jeff Davis County Courthouse in Fort Davis, TX(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Lauren Munt
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday Morning, the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat that was sent in a ‘mass email’.

The County Courthouse, Library, and other facilities were evacuated, and the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sent a bomb-sniffing dog up to Jeff Davis County to assist in clearing the affected buildings.

Officers found no threat to the area, and everyone returned to work.

Officials say the email was sent using a “VPN” making it difficult for law enforcement to track the sender.

According to Jeff Davis County Judge Curtis Evans, the contents of the email will not be released to the public so that it does not affect law enforcements investigation.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

