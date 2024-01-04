Fix West Texas have announced that Lilly is ready for a new home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - About five months ago, we brought you coverage about a dog who suffered severe chemical burns at the Midland animal services and now she is ready to be adopted.

When pets suffer these types of injuries it is difficult for them to be fully recovered but for Lilly, she was able to get a second chance in life.

It has been a tough path for Lilly to be fully healed from her injury.

According to the Midland animal services, Lilly received the chemical burn from an OTC topical flea treatment.

“We pick dogs that we can find fosters for, and she was one that we saw and when we went to go get her. She had all these burns on her back and there was no sign of that on her intake photo or the photo on the website and so it was pretty shocking.” said director of adoptions at Fix West Texas, Beth Meeks.

Lilly went through intense medical treatment throughout the last few months.

It was difficult to Fix West Texas to treat Lilly.

“It was extremely disheartening to see Lilly’s condition once she first came in here, obviously we don’t know what happened or where it happened, but she was in a lot of pain, and she seemed very down and depressed.” said Fix West Texas Clinic Manager Brooke Parker.

Fix West Texas was able to save Lilly on time before the wounds got worse.

Most of her scars are healed but she still has spots with no hair.

Fix West Texas hopes this is something that she can wear proudly.

“The infection was so bad when we got her. If it would have gotten untreated in a few more days or maybe even a week. It might be a different outcome for her so we were happy that we got her when we did.” said Beth Meeks.

Lilly is spayed and now she is looking for a place to call home.

“Seeing her fully recovered today with a much brighter attitude and just ready for a forever home really is a great story.” said Brooke Parker.

Lilly is now available for adoption and is ready for a new beginning in 2024.

