City of Midland comments on Pilot settlement, argues water is now safer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland believes its settlement with Pilot water solutions makes its water safer.

The agreement involves saltwater disposal wells, or SWDs. The Pilot wanted to place several near the city’s Winkler County water supply, but the city protested.

The case was set to appear in front of the Texas Railroad Commission next week, but yesterday, the settlement was filed.

In previous court documents, the city argued it should have the right to protest Pilot’s SWDs because an accident near T-Bar Ranch could pollute the water. However, Pilot and the city agreed to allow four disposal wells on city property, with Pilot paying for monitoring systems for all of the water.

Located near Kermit, T-Bar Ranch supplies a third of the city’s water via pipeline and is Midland’s emergency water supply.

Last year, the city protested some of the 18 SWD permits Pilot Water Solutions proposed near it. In previous case documents, the city said that could cause pollution.

The city’s standing was originally dismissed, until Mayor Lori Blong appealed to the RRC for standing to protest in June. It was granted.

“Without standing from the Railroad Commission, Pilot wouldn’t have needed to talk with the City of Midland which means they could’ve went forward with all 18 SWD permits that were in the middle of the T-Bar ranch,” said Carl Craigo, the utilities director for the City of Midland.

This settlement allows for four SWDs further away from the reservoir, with six to eight more possible with the city’s oversight, Craigo said.

“As you move to the west, which is this direction, the reservoir goes away. Pinches out. It’s gone,” said Scott Dufford, a councilman, as he pointed to a map of the reservoir.

According to Midland Councilman Scott Duggan, this map shows the boundaries of T-Bar in the black dotted line. The curved lines represent the water reservoir, Duggan said. The Pilot disposals will be away from the water, according to him. (Hannah Brock | Courtesy)

The wells will go on the west side. The curved lines on this map represent water levels below the surface.

Like many areas in West Texas, the property already has oil and gas activity, with many producing and non-producing wells. Some have already leaked and caused the city issues, but the city has no mineral rights.

“Old wells that have been drilled, vertical wells that have been drilled throughout the 60s, the 70s, the 80s and the 90s,” Dufford said. “A lot of them we have no idea how they were cased and cemented.”

The settlement includes Pilot paying $400,000 for monitoring of their disposal wells, plus groundwater monitoring wells to check all of the reservoir’s water.

“The groundwater monitoring is what the city really pushed for,” Craigo said. “That will put groundwater wells at mid to deep areas in our water source. We’ll be constantly testing that, monthly, quarterly, different testing to ensure our chlorides and our TDS isn’t changing from what the rest of the ranch is doing.”

Pilot also agreed to pay for and plug two old leaky wells. Dufford says these monitoring systems make the water safer than ever before.

Nonetheless, concerns over seismicity and water pollution were brought up by Councilman Dan Corrales yesterday.

Dufford, who has spent 40 years working in geology, says Pilot’s disposal will not cause seismic activity, because it’s being injected above the earth’s layers that typically result in that.

“We don’t have to worry about them causing any seismic activity by T-Bar, now does that mean we can prevent water being put in someplace else from deeper zones? That will be up to the RRC and the operators that are producing out there,” Dufford said.

“Pilot Water Solutions prioritizes the safety of the Midland community and will uphold the highest environmental standards to meet and exceed all local, state, and federal guidelines,” Pilot officials wrote in a statement to CBS7.

The city says Pilot will not inject until the monitoring systems are in place. According to Dufford, the city will also benefit several million dollars from this agreement.

